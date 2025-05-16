8 DIY Natural Hair Masks To Treat Your Coloured Hair
Coconut oil hair masks: It is deeply moisturize, reduce frizz, repair damage, prevent split ends, and add shine. It protects hair from environmental damage and chemical treatments, promoting healthier, stronger, and more manageable locks.
Avocado and olive oil hair mask: It hydrates, strengthens, and repairs hair with essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. It also adds shine, tames frizz, and protects from damage for healthier, more resilient hair.
Avocado and banana hair treatment: Avocado's good fats moisturize and nourish hair, while banana's potassium improves elasticity and prevents breakage. Together, they promote healthy, strong, shiny, and manageable locks, reducing frizz and enhancing overall hair health.
Green tea hair masks: It promotes hair growth, reduce hair fall, soothe scalp, and add shine. It is rich in antioxidants like EGCG, green tea improves circulation and oxygen flow to hair follicles for healthier hair.
Amla face masks: It is rich in antioxidants, they brighten skin, reduce pigmentation, and promote even tone. It exfoliates, reduces acne, manages breakouts, and boosts collagen for smoother, glowing, and youthful-looking skin.
Mayonnaise hair mask: It moisturizes, reduces frizz, and nourishes hair with oils and proteins. The potential benefits include softer, shinier, and more manageable hair, with improved elasticity and reduced breakage.
Oatmeal hair masks nourishes hair follicles with fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It promotes hair growth, prevents split ends, soothes itchy scalps, and treats dandruff. It is rich in B vitamins and omega-6 fatty acids for stronger, thicker hair.
Colored hair needs TLC. Combat dryness, dullness, and damage with deep conditioning and homemade hair masks. Try DIY masks to keep your vibrant locks healthy, shiny, and colour-long-lasting, according to healthshots.