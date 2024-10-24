8 Foods You Must Avoid While Trying To Lose Weight

Cutting calories is not the answer to weight loss. Check out what are the food items you must avoid while trying to lose weight.
Alcohol: Some types of alcohol such as beer can cause weight gain.
Pastries: Loaded with added sugar and calories, you must avoid pastries if you want to lose weight.
Sugary drinks: As the name suggests, avoid sugary drinks at all costs that are linked to weight gain.
Candies: Another delicious treat but unhealthy for all those who wish to see fewer numbers on the weighing scale.
Ice cream: Relish icecream sometimes is ok! but indulging frequently could lead you to excessive weight gain as this treat is loaded with added sugar and calories.
White bread: This item is highly refined according to Healthline, and lacks health-beneficial nutrients like protein and fibre.
Burger: This food item is everyone's favourite but highly advised to avoid as it contains sodium, unhealthy fat and added sugar.
Pizza: Avoid taking pizzas from shops because this food item is also highly processed which can only lead you to weight gain.
It is essential to keep a check on what you consume, whether you're on a diet or not. Added sugar items can lead to several chronic diseases besides weight gain.
