Nov 04, 2025

Nimakshi Chanotra

8 Tips To Prevent Dry Skin This Winter

Cold air, dry indoor heat, and low humidity can zap your skin of its moisture. This may leave the skin on your face, hands, feet and other areas exposed to the elements, looking a lot less radiant. Here are 8 tips to prevent dry skin this winter...
 

Source: Unsplash

Moisturising

Use a moisturiser after you wash your skin every time, especially during winter, as washing multiple times strips your skin of its natural oils.

 

Source: Freepik

Apply sunscreen

Even in winter, harmful UV lights can still stress your skin's moisture barrier. Therefore, try adding a layer of broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 each morning on top of your moisturiser.

 

Source: Pexels

Use overnight treatments

Overnight treatments are an excellent way to revitalise or prevent dry skin.

Source: Shutterstock

Use humidifier

You can add moisture back into the air, which can be especially helpful in the cold and dry winter months.

 

Source: Unsplash

Go easy on exfoliants

Over-exfoliating leads to breaking down your skin's moisture barrier and causing damage. It is recommended to scrub and wash your face gently and slowly. 

Source: Freepik

Add occlusives to your routine

Emollient ingredients alone aren't just enough to heal your dry skin. Try adding occlusive ingredients to your skin routine, such as shea butter, rosehip oil, jojoba oil, cocoa butter, etc. 

Source: freepik ai

Hydrate from the inside

Drink plenty of water or other fluids throughout the day to stay hydrated.

Source: Pinterest

Incorporate healthy food

Add high-antioxidant, omega-3 fatty acids to your diet. These nutrients help protect your cells from environmental damage and make healthy cells, including skin cells. 

Source: Unsplash

