Cold air, dry indoor heat, and low humidity can zap your skin of its moisture. This may leave the skin on your face, hands, feet and other areas exposed to the elements, looking a lot less radiant. Here are 8 tips to prevent dry skin this winter...
Source: Unsplash
Moisturising
Use a moisturiser after you wash your skin every time, especially during winter, as washing multiple times strips your skin of its natural oils.
Source: Freepik
Apply sunscreen
Even in winter, harmful UV lights can still stress your skin's moisture barrier. Therefore, try adding a layer of broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 each morning on top of your moisturiser.
Source: Pexels
Use overnight treatments
Overnight treatments are an excellent way to revitalise or prevent dry skin.
Source: Shutterstock
Use humidifier
You can add moisture back into the air, which can be especially helpful in the cold and dry winter months.
Source: Unsplash
Go easy on exfoliants
Over-exfoliating leads to breaking down your skin's moisture barrier and causing damage. It is recommended to scrub and wash your face gently and slowly.
Source: Freepik
Add occlusives to your routine
Emollient ingredients alone aren't just enough to heal your dry skin. Try adding occlusive ingredients to your skin routine, such as shea butter, rosehip oil, jojoba oil, cocoa butter, etc.
Source: freepik ai
Hydrate from the inside
Drink plenty of water or other fluids throughout the day to stay hydrated.
Source: Pinterest
Incorporate healthy food
Add high-antioxidant, omega-3 fatty acids to your diet. These nutrients help protect your cells from environmental damage and make healthy cells, including skin cells.