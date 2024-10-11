Republic Lifestyle Desk

9 Best Natural Home Remedies To Reduce The Risks Of UTI

What Causes a UTI? Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) are caused by bacteria, often when germs from the gut enter the urinary tract through the urethra.

Source: Pexels

Follow these home remedies to reduce the risks of UTI: First things first! clean your toilet regularly to prevent the increase of bacteria.

Source: Pexels

Drinking an adequate amount of water can flush out bacteria through urine. Stay well-hydrated.

Source: Pexels

Use the toilet as soon as you feel the urge to pee. Always empty your bladder fully.

Source: Pexels

Wear cotton underwear instead of synthetic materials like nylon.

Source: Pexels

Opt for showers instead of baths as bacteria may grow quickly in warm water.

Source: Pexels

Wipe from front to back after using the toilet.

Source: Pexels

Urinate as soon as possible after sexual activity.

Source: Pexels

Avoid wearing tight jeans and trousers.

Source: Pexels

Increase vitamin C intake.

Source: Pexels