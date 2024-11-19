9 Good Ingredients To Keep Your Lips Moisturised

Hyaluronic acid, opt for lip balm with this ingredient if you're looking for youthful lips.
Source: Pexels
Shea butter is popularly known for treating blemishes, and sunburn and preventing wrinkles. However, due to its rich fatty acid, a lip balm with shea butter ingredients can treat dry chapped lips.
Source: Pexels
Almond oil is rich in Vitamin E which helps repair dry lips, perfect for sensitive lips.
Source: Pexels
It is believed that jojoba oil mimics the natural oil in our skin which helps in maintaining balance.
Source: Pexels
Honey is another well-known ingredient used for centuries to provide moisturization to dry skin and hair. If you have chapped lips, a balm that contains honey will soothe your lip inflammation.
Source: Pexels
Lanolin is a substance that is found in sheep's wool. As per reports, this ingredient is good for lip moisturization.
Source: Pexels
Aloe Vera is popularly known for its healing properties. For an intensive treatment, opt for a lip balm with this ingredient to rejuvenate your lips this winter season.
Source: Pexels
Coconut oil gives instant relief to chapped lips and reduces inflammation.
Source: Pexels
Petroleum jelly is one of the most common ingredients to lock moisture.
Source: Pexels
Choose wisely while selecting lip balm. Ensure to opt for a balm that treats the conditions of your lips.
Source: Pexels