9 Reasons To Have Saunf After Meals

Saunf in English means fennel. As per Healthline, fennel seeds contain components that provide antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial effects which are beneficial for health.
Here are nine reasons to have saunf or fennel seeds after meals. Firstly, it is often used as a mouth freshener.
Fennel seeds work as an excellent ingredient to wash out toxins from your body.
It improves digestion.
Saunf is also known to reduce blood sugar levels because it contains Vitamin C which balances glucose levels.
Drinking fennel seeds water can cool you down.
As per Healthline, Saunf may help breastfeeding women by increasing milk secretion.
Having Saunf after a meal can reduce stress by calming the nerves, enabling you to have a sound sleep.
As per Truemeds, Fennel can treat mouth diseases. It states, “Gum disorders are treated using a mouthwash made from Fennel fruit and seeds.”
Fennel seeds can benefit those people suffering from heart disease “due to their antioxidant properties, which help combat free radicals and support overall health”, as per Truemeds.
