9 Ways To Add Soaked Almonds In Your Diet

Benefits of Almond: These oval-shaped nuts contain healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium, and vitamin E. According to reports, at least 23 pieces of almonds are recommended to take in a day.
Source: Pexels
Add soaked almonds in a muffin, bread, or cake batter for a nutty flavour.
Source: Pexels
Dice the soaked almonds in small pieces and sprinkle them over salads to add a crunchy texture and nutty flavour.
Source: Pexels
Add soaked almonds to your homemade energy bars or balls.
Source: Pexels
Blend soaked almonds until you get a watery texture, strain them and use the almond milk as an ingredient to make tea, coffee, and more.
Source: Pexels
Add soaked almonds into your smoothies and blend them well together, enjoy a creamy and nutty flavour smoothie.
Source: Pexels
Blend soaked almonds with fresh green chilli and use the almond paste as a chutney for your nachos.
Source: Pexels
You can simply munch on almonds as a snack in the morning, or even on your way to the office.
Source: Pexels
To make almond butter, you'd need soaked almonds and oil. Blend the two ingredients very well and use as a spread.
Source: Pexels
Add some sliced of soaked almonds into your oatmeal or porridge for extra protein and a satisfying crunch.
Source: Pexels