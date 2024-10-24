Republic Lifestyle Desk

9 Ways To Add Soaked Almonds In Your Diet

Benefits of Almond: These oval-shaped nuts contain healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium, and vitamin E. According to reports, at least 23 pieces of almonds are recommended to take in a day. 

Add soaked almonds in a muffin, bread, or cake batter for a nutty flavour.

Dice the soaked almonds in small pieces and sprinkle them over salads to add a crunchy texture and nutty flavour.

Add soaked almonds to your homemade energy bars or balls.

Blend soaked almonds until you get a watery texture, strain them and use the almond milk as an ingredient to make tea, coffee, and more.

Add soaked almonds into your smoothies and blend them well together, enjoy a creamy and nutty flavour smoothie.

Blend soaked almonds with fresh green chilli and use the almond paste as a chutney for your nachos.

You can simply munch on almonds as a snack in the morning, or even on your way to the office.

To make almond butter, you'd need soaked almonds and oil. Blend the two ingredients very well and use as a spread. 

 

Add some sliced of soaked almonds into your oatmeal or porridge for extra protein and a satisfying crunch.

