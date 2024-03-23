March 23, 2024
Aditi Rao Hydari Channels Disney Princess In Magenta Pink Lehenga
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari wore a magenta lehenga set that made her look like a Disney princess.
Source: Instagram
Aditi donned the same colour from blouse, to lehenga to dupatta.
Source: Instagram
The A-line lehenga flowed perfectly for a romantic look.
Source: Instagram
Her dupatta had tassels, which gave her a whimsical look.
Source: Instagram
She paired the outfit with a statement choker, made of pearls.
Source: Instagram
Aditi wore simple diamond earrings to complete her elegant look.
Source: Instagram