March 23, 2024

Aditi Rao Hydari Channels Disney Princess In Magenta Pink Lehenga

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari wore a magenta lehenga set that made her look like a Disney princess.

Aditi donned the same colour from blouse, to lehenga to dupatta.

The A-line lehenga flowed perfectly for a romantic look.

Her dupatta had tassels, which gave her a whimsical look.

She paired the outfit with a statement choker, made of pearls.

Aditi wore simple diamond earrings to complete her elegant look.

