January 31, 2024
Aditi Rao Hydari Dons Ethnic Look In A Yellow Sharara
Aditi Rao Hydari's yellow sharara look is ethnic wear goals, especially for haldi ceremony, if you have a wedding to attend.
Source: Instagram
The golden yellow sharara is the perfect day time ethnic wear, with a short kurti, flared sharara pants, and dupatta.
Source: Instagram
For jewellery, Aditi opted for golden kundan jhumkas, which added elegance to the entire look.
Source: Instagram
The actress kept her hairstyle simple, with tiny braids in the front and wavy open hair at the back.
Source: Instagram
Aditi completed her look with a simple, small bindi and full red lips.
Source: Instagram