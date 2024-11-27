Republic Lifestyle Desk
Aditi Rao Hydari Rajasthan Wedding Snaps Go Viral Over Love-Hued Lehenga
Aditi and Sidharth look soaked in love on their wedding day.
Aditi Rao Hydari looks like a daydream in Sabyasachi lehenga.
Aditi Rao Hydari captioned this Instagram post as , "The best thing to hold on to in life is each other ❤️."
Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sidharth radiate love in their latest Instagram upload.
Bollywood Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth exude royalty, and wedding-day glory.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's latest string of Instagram uploads are a love letter like none other
Aditi Rao Hydari's red-hued lehenga adorns golden lace at the hemline.
Actors Aditi Rao Hydari opted for maang tilak, and Kundan crafted as the centrepiece.
Aditi Rao Hydari's choice of jewellery for her nupitals complimented her attire for her big day.
The perfection embedded social post by Aditi Rao Hydari has gone viral on Instagram.
