Adorable Indian Baby Names For Gen-Beta Kids

What is Gen-Beta? Demographer and futurist Mark McCrindle, coined the term Generation Beta popularly known as Gen-Beta for kids born between 2025 to 2039.
Here are some adorable Indian baby names for kids born during Gen-Beta: Avan, this moniker is an Indian rooted name which mean “Water”, perfect for a Gen-Beta baby boy.
Tamia has a multiple translation but in Hindi it means “Thunder”. If you are anticipating for a baby girl, imagine little Tamai cooing.
Another adorable Gen-Beta baby boy name is Agastya. The most popular translation to this moniker is "One Who Humbles Even The Mountain”.
Naya is an Indian origin female name which means “Fresh” or “New”.
Reyansh is a cute baby boy name which means "A Ray Of Sunlight".
Giving birth in India? How about naming your Gen-Beta baby girl as Indi, it means “Born in India”.
