Affordable Indian Alternatives To Global Superfoods
Blueberries, rich in fiber and antioxidants, is a healthier option for diabetics due to its ability to maintain fullness, slow sugar release, and nourish gut health.
Moringa is rich in fiber, protein, calcium, iron, and vitamins A, C, and E, but matches in antioxidant EGCG and calming amino acid L-theanine.
Sabja seeds, black, round, cooling, hydrating, and rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients, are used in drinks, desserts, and weight loss by reducing appetite and promoting fullness.
Amaranth is known for its higher levels of magnesium, calcium, sodium, zinc, and iron compared to quinoa.
Spinach is rich in nutrients, but kale offers more calcium and vitamin C per serving, while spinach provides more folate, vitamin A, and vitamin K.
Coconut oil is a healthier cooking option due to its stable chemical structure and easy liver digestion of unsaturated fats, including medium chain triglycerides.
Ashwagandha, an Indian Ginseng, is a popular ingredient in Rasayana, an Ayurvedic concoction, known for its ability to heal sexual dysfunction and its affordability.
