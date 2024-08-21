Republic Lifestyle Desk

Affordable Indian Alternatives To Global Superfoods

Blueberries, rich in fiber and antioxidants, is a healthier option for diabetics due to its ability to maintain fullness, slow sugar release, and nourish gut health.

Source: Unsplash

Moringa is rich in fiber, protein, calcium, iron, and vitamins A, C, and E, but matches in antioxidant EGCG and calming amino acid L-theanine.

Source: Freepik

Sabja seeds, black, round, cooling, hydrating, and rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients, are used in drinks, desserts, and weight loss by reducing appetite and promoting fullness.

Source: Freepik

Amaranth is known for its higher levels of magnesium, calcium, sodium, zinc, and iron compared to quinoa.

Source: Oraplanet.com

Spinach is rich in nutrients, but kale offers more calcium and vitamin C per serving, while spinach provides more folate, vitamin A, and vitamin K.

Source: Freepik

Coconut oil is a healthier cooking option due to its stable chemical structure and easy liver digestion of unsaturated fats, including medium chain triglycerides.

Source: Freepik

Ashwagandha, an Indian Ginseng, is a popular ingredient in Rasayana, an Ayurvedic concoction, known for its ability to heal sexual dysfunction and its affordability.

Source: Freepik