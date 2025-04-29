Akshay Tritya 2025: Avoid Buying These Items On The Auspicious Day
Avoid buying iron items on Akshaya Tritiya, as iron is linked to Saturn and considered inauspicious. Purchasing iron on this day may bring misfortune and accidents, so it's best to opt for other metals like gold or silver instead.
Avoid buying disposable items on Akshaya Tritiya, as they may hinder prosperity. Choosing durable, long-lasting products that bring lasting value and positivity to your home, aligning with the festival's spirit of prosperity and longevity.
Avoid buying aluminium items on Akshaya Tritiya, as it's considered impure and may bring loss of prosperity. According to religious texts, aluminium is not suitable for auspicious occasions or worship. You may choose pure metals like gold, silver, or copper to attract positivity and prosperity.
Avoid buying glass items on Akshaya Tritiya, as they're associated with Rahu, potentially causing mental stress and negativity. You can opt for auspicious materials like gold, silver, or copper to bring positivity and prosperity instead.
Avoid buying sharp objects like knives, scissors, and needles on Akshaya Tritiya, as they may bring negativity and unrest to your home. Instead, opt for auspicious items that promote positivity and harmony.
Akshaya Tritiya 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 30, and is considered a highly auspicious day for new beginnings, wealth, and prosperity. It's an ideal time for significant purchases like gold, starting new ventures, and performing charitable acts.
The puja muhurat is from 5:54 AM to 12:24 PM, lasting approximately 6 hours and 30 minutes, making it a favourable window for rituals and auspicious activities. By being mindful of these guidelines, you can make the most of Akshaya Tritiya's auspicious energy.