April 3, 2024
Alanna Panday's Chic Pregnancy Look Book: Statement Stripes To Neutral Tones
Alanna Panday's pregnancy is presumably seeing her personal sartorial aesthetic expand. The expecting mother is dressed here in a striped midi with golden button details, layered with a woolen jacket.
Source: Instagram
One of her first pregnancy looks, featured her in a subtle yet shimmering lavender hue bustier, paired with a matching, fitted full-length skirt.
Source: Instagram
For her baby shower in Mumbai, Alanna can be seen dressed in a simple white satin gown with a conservative slit.
Source: Instagram
Alanna and husband Ivor's gender reveal photos, featured Alanna in a structured, tassel-heavy, corset dress, complete with a high low ruffled hem detail.
Source: Instagram
For a recent media event, Alanna channeled her inner Grecian Goddess, in a pale onion-pink draped chiffon skirt and bustier set.
Source: Instagram
Ditching her usual pale pastels, the mother-to-be embraced a through and through bronze palette, opting for a sheer netted overlay, paired with a matching minimal co-ord.
Source: Instagram
For a trip to the beach, Alanna can be seen dressed in a cream-coloured crochet set paired with a chunky statement shell necklace and a structured jute bag.
Source: Instagram