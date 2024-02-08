February 7, 2024

Alaya F’s Stunning Sequin Mini Dress Makes For A Perfect Party Fit

Alaya took to her Instagram and uploaded a couple of sizzling pictures accompanied by several heart emoticons as the caption. She can be seen looking glamorous in a shimmering short dress.

The dress had a plunging scoop neckline and a stunning black bodice adorned with silver sequin work all over.

The body-hugging fit accentuates her curves. The mini hemline makes this outfit a perfect party dress.

She kept her accessories to a bare minimum. She completed her look with a pair of shiny silver pumps.

The makeup was also close to a no makeup makeup look. With a nude lip and smokey eye shadow, the actress looked perfectly glammed up.

