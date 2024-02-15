February 15, 2024
Alia Bhatt Aces Boss Lady Look In Ombre Pant Suit At Poacher Trailer Launch
For the trailer launch of Poacher, Alia Bhatt chose a super classy ensemble. She wore a classy ombre pantsuit which was created by the fashion maestro, Elie Saab.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The pantsuit was in unique hues of green color. It is called the ‘Green Denver gradient’.
Source: Varinder Chawla
She carried it with a single-breasted blazer that had a single and shiny metallic gold button at the waist. There were also many similar buttons at the edge of the sleeve.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The attire included Elie Saab’s Gradient Cady Blazer, which is approximately worth Rs. 2,03,564. She paired it with flared pants which are worth Rs. 91,396.
Source: Varinder Chawla
For makeup, the actress kept it subtle and chose a no makeup makeup look.
Source: Varinder Chawla