Alia Bhatt Surprises Fans At Alan Walker's Bengaluru Show, Greeting Them With 'Namaskara'
Actor Alia Bhatt attended a Grammy-winning DJ's show in Bengaluru.
Source: X
She promoted her upcoming thriller film, Jigra, and performed alongside him, with photos and videos of their collaboration circulating online.
Source: X
Alia surprised the crowd with her surprise appearance in Bengaluru, introducing herself as Namaskara, and her Jigra song Chal Kudiye played in the background.
Source: X
A photo showed Alia and Alan posing together while holding each other.
Source: X
Alia wore a blue off-shoulder bodycon dress and heels for the event, while Alan wore a grey hoodie and black pants.
Source: X
The actor wore a mask, played music with Alia, and posed with fans in various photos.
Source: X
The actress performed and engaged with fans in Kannada, showcasing her enthusiasm adn joy, with her interactions quickly spreading on social media.
Source: X
Alia Bhatt, who will be starring in Vasan Bala's Jigra, not only attended Alan Walker's concert but also performed on stage with him to the song Chal Kudiye.
Source: X
Alan Walker was seen singing his songs and taking photos with admirers in two separate images.
Source: Instagram