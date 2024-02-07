January 21, 2024

Alia Bhatt’s Ajrakh Saree At Joy Awards Is Rooted In Traditions

Alia Bhatt wore an Ajrakh printed saree with cape to the coveted Joy Awards and looked like a dream.

Alia opted for a sleeveless blouse and maroon saree with blue-black aanchal and border.

The actress looked gorgeous with her flowing hair and dangling golden earrings to keep the attention on the saree.

She kept her makeup warm and feminine, with kohled-eyes and peachy-pink lips.

The glorious Ajrakh sarees are made by Khatri community in Gujarat and are known for their geometric embellishments and floral patterns.

