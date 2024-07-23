Republic Lifestyle Desk
Alkaline Rich Foods To Boost Immunity During Monsoons
Citrus fruits during monsoons: Boost immunity, protect against cell damage, reduce inflammation, prevent illnesses, and combat infections.
Source: Freepik
Leafy vegetables, such as spinach, kale, and collard greens, are packed with nutrients and antioxidants, providing numerous health benefits, including reducing inflammation and improving eye and heart
Source: Freepik
Berries, such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, are sweet and nutritious, bursting with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that promote heart health, cognitive function.
Source: Freepik
Onions, a fundamental ingredient in many cuisines, add a depth of flavor and aroma to various dishes, while also providing numerous health benefits, including reducing inflammation and immunity.
Source: Freepik
Tomatoes, juicy and sweet, are a rich source of vitamin C and lycopene, an antioxidant that protects against cell damage and reduces the risk of certain cancers and immunity.
Source: Freepik
Tomatoes, juicy and sweet, are a rich source of vitamin C and lycopene, an antioxidant that protects against cell damage and reduces the risk of certain cancers and immunity.
Source: Freepik
Yogurt, a tangy and creamy delight, is a rich source of protein, calcium, and probiotics, supporting healthy digestion, strong bones, and a boosted immune system.
Source: Freepik