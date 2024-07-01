Republic Lifestyle Desk
Almora To Kasol, Destinations To Explore On A Budget
Munsiyari, a picturesque hill station in Uttarakhand, is known for its snow-covered landscapes and stunning views of the Himalayan mountain range.
Fagu is a popular destination with a convenient highway connecting to the China border, offering accommodation options in hotel chains and homestays for all budgets.
The Mountain Paradise Resort in Almora, Uttarakhand, offers cozy bedrooms, deluxe luxury rooms, and a Pine & Peak restaurant, perfect for friends and families.
Kasauli Hill Station, located 1800 meters above sea level, is a popular tourist destination due to its year-round pleasant weather and scenic valley views. I is also one of the budget friendly places
Peora, a hidden gem in Uttarakhand, is a serene, tranquil place situated at 6000 feet between Kumaon Hills. It is one of the beautiful and budget friendly places to visit.
Neemrana Fort Palace, budget friendly place is located in the Neemrana town of Rajasthan. This is a 15th century fort, ruins of which have been restored to give the authentic feeling of the culture.
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh experiences a high-altitude desert climate, with four distinct seasons. The trip costs between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 50,000 per person, with accommodation options.
