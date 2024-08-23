Republic Lifestyle Desk
Aloe Vera: One-stop Solution To Get Rid Of Skin Rashes At Home
Pure aloe vera gel application. To apply aloe vera gel to an affected area, slice the leaf vertically, scrape out the gel, apply it directly and let it dry naturally.
Source: Freepik
Aloe vera gel and almond oil can be used to treat skin issues by gently applying them, leaving them on for 10-15 minutes, and then washing off with lukewarm water.
Source: Freepik
Mix aloe vera gel and honey in a bowl, apply to affected area, leave for 10-15 minutes, and wash off with lukewarm water.
Source: Freepik
Mix 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel and 1 tablespoon of vitamin E oil in a bowl, apply to skin rash area, and massage until absorbed.
Source: Freepik
Mix aloe vera gel and coconut oil in a bowl, massage affected area, and enjoy moisturizing properties while aloe vera relieves inflammation.
Source: Freepik
Mix aloe vera gel and rose water in a bowl, apply to sunburn-affected area, leave for 10-15 minutes, and wash off with lukewarm water for instant relief.
Source: Freepik
Mix aloe vera gel with oatmeal to create a paste, apply to affected area, leave for 15-20 minutes, and rinse off with lukewarm water.
Source: Freepik