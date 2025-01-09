Aloo Karela: Healthy Bitter Gourd And Potato Recipe

Ingredients
3 bitter gourd
2 small potatoes
1 onion
8-9 cloves garlic
1-2 dry red chilies
1/2 tsp mustard seeds
1/2 tsp cumin seeds
As per taste salt
1/2 tsp turmeric powder
1/2 tsp red chili powder
1/2 tsp coriander powder
40 ml oil
Wash the potatoes along with bitter gourds. Then, cut potatoes. Keep them in the vessel containing water to keep off extra starch.
Cut the bitter gourd into small pieces. Mix salt and turmeric. Keep it aside.
Now, place a claudron, put oil, and heat. Mix mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and dry red chilies.
Add crushed garlic, then saute them. Next, add chopped onion and saute till brownish. Add potatoes in it. Mix.
Add salt and turmeric as required by potatoes. Mix all the ingredients. Cover and cook for some time.
Squeeze the bitter gourd. Put it into the cauldron. Mix. Cover and cook till both gourd and potatoes become soft. Serve with hot rice.
