March 28, 2024
Amar Singh Chamkila Actor Parineeti Chopra Rocks Loose White Shirt With Denims
Parineeti Chopra rocked an oversized white shirt with denim pants in her latest public appearance.
Source: Instagram
She paired a simple loose white shirt with straight denims, perfect for summer.
Source: Instagram
The actress kept her shoulder-length hair open, giving a youthful vibe.
Source: Instagram
Parineeti's summer look was completed with a pair of round sunglasses.
Source: Instagram
Earlier in the day, Pari attended her film Amar Singh Chamkila's trailer launch event in a kaftan dress.
Source: X