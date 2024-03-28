March 28, 2024

Amar Singh Chamkila Actor Parineeti Chopra Rocks Loose White Shirt With Denims

Parineeti Chopra rocked an oversized white shirt with denim pants in her latest public appearance.

Source: Instagram

She paired a simple loose white shirt with straight denims, perfect for summer.

Source: Instagram

The actress kept her shoulder-length hair open, giving a youthful vibe.

Source: Instagram

Parineeti's summer look was completed with a pair of round sunglasses.

Source: Instagram

Earlier in the day, Pari attended her film Amar Singh Chamkila's trailer launch event in a kaftan dress.

Source: X

View Next Slide