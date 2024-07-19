Republic Lifestyle Desk
An Evening In Paris: Must-Visit Places In 'City Of Lights'
The Eiffel Tower has revolutionized world architecture twice, once symbolically reaching 1000 feet and the second time establishing iron as a major material in modern construction.
Source: Tripadvisor
The Louvre, the world's largest museum, attracts millions of tourists annually, particularly for the Mona Lisa, thanks to its iconic glass pyramid symbol.
Source: Tripadvisor
Notre-Dame Cathedral, located in Paris, is a prime example of architectural genius and artistic spirit of its era.
Source: tripadvisor
Napoleon commissioned Jean Chalgrin to design a 19th-century triumphal arch, the largest of its kind, dedicated to imperial armies' glory. The arc features sculptures, names of 558 generals.
Source: cometoparis.com
The Château de Versailles, France's most famous 17th-century castle, symbolizes French military power and political supremacy. Built from 1682-1789, it features exceptional accommodations.
Source: cometoparis.com
Montmartre, a 130-meter-high hill in Paris, is famous for its white-domed Basilica of the Sacred Heart, completed in 1919, honoring French victims of the Franco-Prussian war.
Source: cometoparis.com
The Latin Quarter of Paris, situated on the Seine's left bank, is renowned for its lively atmosphere and student life, home to numerous higher education institutions like Ecole Normale Superieure.
Source: Tripadvisor