January 13, 2024
Ananya Panday Dazzles In Blue: Decoding Her Retro Look
Retro looks have made a huge comeback. Flared pants and hairbands are in vogue and actress Ananya Panday was seen donning that look too.
Source: Instagram
Ananya had a halterneck dark blue outfit on, in a semi-sheer shimmery material for a glam ensemble.
The actress opted for a beautiful blue headband, with open, wavy hair, giving a youthful look.
Ananya chose bold, red lipstick and blue eye makeup to finish her perfect retro look.
Ananya's retro look had the entire feel - with disco balls and lights transporting us to the era gone by.
