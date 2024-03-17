March 17, 2024

Animal Actor Triptii Dimri Pairs Gloves With Her Bodycon Dress For A Feminine Look

Animal actor Triptii Dimri was seen in a stunning black and grey ensemble for a promotional event.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The actress paired her floor-length dress with a pair of sheer lace gloves.

The bodice of Triptii's dress was black, while the lower half was shimmery sliver.

She wore a statement belt to accentuate her waistline, as it gave her an hour-glass look.

The actress opted for simple pink lips and subtle makeup, to give the complete spotlight to her gorgeous outfit.

