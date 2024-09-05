Republic Lifestyle Desk
Animals That Played A Key Role In The Ancient World
Elephants, the largest land animals, are the only remaining species of the ancient order Proboscidea, an extensive herbivore group that first appeared in Africa 60 million years ago.
Source: Instagram
Horses were domesticated around 3500 BC in southern Russia and Kazakhstan, introduced to the ancient Near East around 2300 BC, replacing donkeys as draught animals and beasts of burden.
Source: Freepik
Camels, a member of the Camelidae family, originated in North America 40 million years ago and became extinct 10,000 years ago, while living South American camelids include llama, guanaco, vicuña.
Source: Unsplash
Dogs have been part of human history since before written word. Gobekli-Tepe temple in Turkey provides evidence of domesticated dogs, similar to Natufian Grave in Ein Mallaha, Israel.
Source: X
Pigeons, domesticated over 5,000 years ago, have a long history with humans, making it difficult to determine their original range.
Source: Instagram
Mules, once beasts of burden in Asia Minor, endure harsh conditions and are still used globally due to their sterility and ability to withstand hardships.
Source: Freepik
Oxen, domesticated large horned mammals, were once found in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, used for cart pulling, plowing fields, and carrying riders.
Source: Freepik