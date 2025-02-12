Anti-Valentine's Week Calendar 2025: What Do These Days Have In Store For Singles?

Anti-Valentine's Week is observed by singles and couples who have broken up with their partner, looking forward to a bright future ahead. It kicks off right after Valentine's Week, i.e. February 15.
February 15 is Slap Day, the first day of the Anti-Valentine's Week. Slap Day marks letting go of the negative memories. Closely followed by February 16 which is Kick Day.
February 17 is Perfume Day, it is the third day of Anti-Valentine's Week. On this day you treat yourself to buying fragrances.
February 18 is the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week which celebrates Flirt Day.
February 19 is observed as Confession Day to express your feelings to someone you like.
February 20 is Missing Day.
And February 21 is observed as Breakup Day. This day allows you to reflect on your situation and decide if moving on is the best decision.
