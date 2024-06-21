June 20, 2024

Apple Tomato Capsicum Chutney To Pineapple Chutney, Fruit Chutney Recipes To Savour

Chop tomatoes, apples, red onion, garlic, green chillies, and capsicum. Boil, strain, and purée. Heat oil, add jeera, tomato purée, salt, red chili powder, jaggery, salt, and vinegar. Cook low.

Source: Freepik

Chop pineapple, simmer in water, add salt, sugar, and spices. Serve with a tadka of red chilies, fenugreek seeds, turmeric, and cloves.

Source: Freepik

Boil water, blanch kumquats, drain, squeeze juice, finely dice, add pineapple, lemon juice, brown sugar, orange juice, and kumquat juice, boil until thickened, cool, and preserve in a sealed jar.

Source: Freepik

Cook canola oil, fennel seeds, sugar, apple cider vinegar, cayenne powder, coriander, turmeric, garam masala, diced apples, and cook until tender, then cool slightly.

Source: Getty images

Mango Chutney is an Indian relish made with fresh mangoes, sugar/jaggery, spices and an acidic ingredient like lemon juice or vinegar.

Source: Freepik

This banana chutney recipe uses ripe bananas, sugar, vinegar, spices like curry powder and ginger, salt, and lemon for sweetness, sourness, and long shelf life.

Source: Freepik

Beetroot Pachadi, a vibrant and healthy chutney variation, is made with grated beetroot, coconut, and lentils.

Source: Freepik

View Next Slide