AQI in Delhi Drops: 10 Tips To Stay Safe Amid Rising Air Pollution

The AQI level in most areas of the national capital ranges from 300 to 400, with 361 as of 7:30 am on Saturday. Here are tips to stay safe during air pollution.
Air pollution levels are quite higher during early morning and evening hours, so stop going out and stay in well-ventilated, air-filtered space, reducing exposure to those pollutants
Houseplants can help purify air by filtering out toxins, but their slow working time makes them best combined with air purifiers.
Invest in high-quality air purifiers, particularly in bedrooms and living areas, with filters that trap PM2.5 particles, ensuring indoor pollution-free living.
Wear an N95 or N99 mask when out to effectively filter out airborne particles, preventing harmful pollutants from inhaling and affecting respiratory health.
Avoid opening windows during peak pollution hours and instead, open them in the mid-afternoon when pollution is at its lowest, providing fresh air.
Consume antioxidant-rich foods like citrus fruits, berries, and leafy greens to combat oxidative stress, a harmful form of pollution that impacts respiratory and cardiovascular health.
Increase water intake to eliminate toxins and consume herbal teas like ginger or turmeric to cool the lungs, reducing inflammation.
High AQI levels can increase harmful pollutants inhalation, so it's recommended to engage in indoor exercises or yoga at home to maintain safety.
