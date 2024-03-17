March 16, 2024
Australia Travel: Most Picturesque Beaches To Visit
On South Australia’s Kangaroo Island, Vivonne Bay Beach captivates with its untouched beauty.
Source: Unsplash
Queensland’s iconic Whitehaven Beach in the Whitsunday Islands is celebrated for its dazzling white sand that seamlessly blends with crystal-clear waters
Along Victoria’s Great Ocean Road lies Bells Beach, a surfers' paradise known for hosting the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach competition.
In New South Wales, Jervis Bay’s Hyams Beach is famed for its incredibly white sand, making it a rival to the Whitsundays.
Tasmania’s Wineglass Bay, nestled in Freycinet National Park, boasts a pristine curved beach with crystal-clear waters.
