March 16, 2024

Australia Travel: Most Picturesque Beaches To Visit

On South Australia’s Kangaroo Island, Vivonne Bay Beach captivates with its untouched beauty.

Source: Unsplash

Queensland’s iconic Whitehaven Beach in the Whitsunday Islands is celebrated for its dazzling white sand that seamlessly blends with crystal-clear waters

Source: Unsplash

Along Victoria’s Great Ocean Road lies Bells Beach, a surfers' paradise known for hosting the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach competition.

Source: Unsplash

In New South Wales, Jervis Bay’s Hyams Beach is famed for its incredibly white sand, making it a rival to the Whitsundays.

Source: Unsplash

Tasmania’s Wineglass Bay, nestled in Freycinet National Park, boasts a pristine curved beach with crystal-clear waters.

Source: Unsplash

View Next Slide