Republic Lifestyle Desk
Avoid Hair Damage By Opting For These Healthy Hairstyles
A braided bun is a versatile hairstyle that can be dressed up or down, combining two braids and a bun for extra volume.
Source: Freepik
Create a high bun by twisting hair, using a strong hairband, and tying it as a ponytail. Remove hair, pin back, and consider using curtain bangs for a frame.
Source: Freepik
Half-up, half-down is a popular hairstyle for healthy hair, positioned towards the back, using forefingers, brushing back, and securing with a hair tie for a fun look.
Source: Freepik
The low bun is a classic hairstyle for healthy hair, featuring a ponytail, twisting hair around itself, and securing with a hair tie to flatter face shape.
Source: Freepik
The low pony is a popular hairstyle for healthy hair, often unflattering. Enhance it with waves, curls, slight lift, and hair tie wrap for an elegant touch.
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
The dutch braid is a versatile style that enhances hair thickness and fullness, achieved by securing the braid with an elastic, gently fanning it out, and working down to the end.
Source: Freepik