February 16, 2024

Avoid These Common Mistakes While Washing Your Hair

Hot water can damage your hair, roots, and scalp. Use warm water to rinse your hair before shampooing and cold water to rinse out conditioner.

Source: Unsplash

Wet hair is more likely to break than dry hair. After washing your hair, let it air dry completely before brushing and styling.

Source: Freepik

Washing your hair too often can reduces the natural oils, resulting in dryness and frizz. It is believed that washing your hair every 2-3 days or less to prevent damaged hair.

Source: Freepik

Harsh shampoos contain chemicals that can damage your hair cuticles and lead to breakage.

Source: Freepik

Skipping conditioner can strip your hair of moisture and leave it dry and lifeless. You may apply conditioner from mid-length of the hair to the ends, leave it on for a few minutes.

Source: Freepik

Use too many hair products can cause the buildup, making your hair feel waxy and greasy. Only use the product that your need to avoid layering too many products on your hair.

Source: Freepik

Scrubbing too hard can cause the breakouts that can defeat the whole purpose of exfoliating because rubbing off top layer of skin often does not leave a chance to heal.

Source: Freepik

