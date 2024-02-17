February 16, 2024
Avoid These Common Mistakes While Washing Your Hair
Hot water can damage your hair, roots, and scalp. Use warm water to rinse your hair before shampooing and cold water to rinse out conditioner.
Wet hair is more likely to break than dry hair. After washing your hair, let it air dry completely before brushing and styling.
Washing your hair too often can reduces the natural oils, resulting in dryness and frizz. It is believed that washing your hair every 2-3 days or less to prevent damaged hair.
Harsh shampoos contain chemicals that can damage your hair cuticles and lead to breakage.
Skipping conditioner can strip your hair of moisture and leave it dry and lifeless. You may apply conditioner from mid-length of the hair to the ends, leave it on for a few minutes.
Use too many hair products can cause the buildup, making your hair feel waxy and greasy. Only use the product that your need to avoid layering too many products on your hair.
Scrubbing too hard can cause the breakouts that can defeat the whole purpose of exfoliating because rubbing off top layer of skin often does not leave a chance to heal.
