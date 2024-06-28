Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ayurveda Detox Ingredients And Their Health Benefits
Lemons are a nutrient powerhouse, rich in Vitamin C, which can reduce stroke and cardiovascular risk, and fiber, which can help with gastrointestinal issues.
Ginger, rich in gingerol, is a popular traditional medicine with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, aiding digestion, fighting flu, and aiding weight loss.
Papaya seeds, rich in antioxidants and fibers, promote a healthy gut and aid weight loss by removing toxins and aiding in the removal of toxins.
Turmeric, an Indian spice, is rich in antioxidants and can help manage diabetes, lung conditions, liver health, and irritable bowel syndrome.
Mint is a potent remedy for digestive issues, reducing abdominal pain, treating irritable bowel syndrome, killing bacteria, and reducing stress, rich in fiber, vitamin A, iron, manganese, and folate.
Cumin seeds offer antioxidants, anti-microbial, and anti-inflammatory benefits, are low in fats, sodium, and cholesterol, and can be detoxified by drinking jeera water, which boosts metabolism.
Fenugreek tea aids digestion by flushing out harmful toxins, and in some cases, it can relieve indigestion and stomach pain.
