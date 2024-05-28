May 28, 2024
Ayurvedic Tips To Stay Cool Amid Heatwave
Barley water, sugarcane juice, coriander seeds water, and ash gourd juice are traditional Ayurvedic drinks consumed during summer months.
Source: freepik
Include cooling herbs and spices like coriander, fennel, cardamom, and mint into your meals to pacify body heat, promote digestion, and keep you cool from within.
Source: Frepeik
Aloe vera's antibacterial, antiviral, and antiseptic properties make it effective in healing wounds and treating skin issues.
Source: Freepik
Engage in pranayama (breathing exercises) such as Sheetali and Sheetkari to cool the body and calm the mind. These breathing techniques involve inhaling through the mouth or tongue.
Source: Freepik
Ayurveda advises against using substances on skin that you wouldn't eat, so coconut oil is suitable for self-massage during summer, warm climates, or hot weather.
Source: Freepik
Watermelon, a popular summer fruit in India, is known for its high water content, hydration benefits, and potential to reduce kidney stones, asthma, constipation, heart issues, and skin outbreaks.
Source: Freepik
Water-based activities, leisurely evening strolls, gentle yoga, and hydration are effective in soothing Pitta dosha, but avoid hot-yoga classes to maintain a balanced mind and body.
Source: Unsplash