Basant Panchami 2025: Know, Date, Auspicious Time And More About Vasant Panchami

The much anticipated and colourful Basant Panchami 2025 will take place on February 2, i.e. Sunday.
On this day Goddess Saraswati is worshipped for victory of knowledge and creativity over darkness and ignorance.
This festival also marks the beginning of the new season - spring.
As per Drik Panchang, the Shubh Muhurat of Basant Panchami 2025 starts at 7:09 am till 12:35 pm.
The Madhyahna moment is at 12:35 pm, and Tithi begins on February 2, 2025, at 9:14 am till February 3, 2025, at 6:52 am.
The Vasant Panchami is observed in great fervour because it is a festival to offer prayer and seek blessings of Goddess Saraswati.
Devotees dress up in yellow outfits and perform all the rituals in great spirit.
