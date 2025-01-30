Republic Lifestyle Desk

Basant Panchami 2025: Know, Date, Auspicious Time And More About Vasant Panchami

The much anticipated and colourful Basant Panchami 2025 will take place on February 2, i.e. Sunday. 

Source: Freepik

On this day Goddess Saraswati is worshipped for victory of knowledge and creativity over darkness and ignorance.

Source: Pexels

This festival also marks the beginning of the new season - spring. 

Source: Pixabay

As per Drik Panchang, the Shubh Muhurat of Basant Panchami 2025 starts at 7:09 am till 12:35 pm.

Source: Pixabay

The Madhyahna moment is at 12:35 pm, and Tithi begins on February 2, 2025, at 9:14 am till February 3, 2025, at 6:52 am.

Source: Pixabay

The Vasant Panchami is observed in great fervour because it is a festival to offer prayer and seek blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

Source: Pixabay

Devotees dress up in yellow outfits and perform all the rituals in great spirit.

Source: Pixabay

 Next Story