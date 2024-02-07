January 29, 2024

Bawaal Actress Janhvi Kapoor’s Black Bodycon Dress With Sheer Sleeves Is Chic And Trendy

Janhvi Kapoor donned a beautiful black bodycon, mermaid cut dress with a corset belt to accentuate her waist.

The sleeves of the black dress were sheer, which complemented the silhouette of the bodice.

Janhvi's dress had a plunging neckline, and the actress kept her wavy hair open to add to the whimsical look.

The starlet elevated the look with metallic nails and simple earrings.

The makeup was simple, with pink blush and coral lip colour for a soft look.

Janhvi impressed the fashion police with the soft glam and classic outfit choice.

