May 20, 2024

Beat The Heat With The Best Summer Footwear Options

The sandal, also known as the fisherman sandal, due to its high-investment status and conscious re-wearing among its original owners, making it a classic summer shoe option.

Source: Freepik

Espadrilles symbolize summer and are often paired with demi or mid heels, favored by stylish French women like Julie, for their elegant appearance.

Source: Freepik

Boat Shoes are nautical shoes are gaining popularity as a popular summer travel option due to their comfort and versatility, making them suitable for various travel situations.

Source: Freepik

Summer sneakers should have an airy construction, featuring materials like mesh, perforations, or breathable fabrics, to promote air circulation and keep the shoe fresh.

Source: Freepik

The '90s flip flop offers a summer shoe solution, with delicate options resurgence in fashion, ensuring they won't feel outdated despite the trend towards chunkier styles.

Source: Freepik

Materials for feet should be soft, comfortable, and strong, while also aiding recovery and comfort. Softer slippers are often preferred because it should not easily break.

Source: Freepik

