Beautiful Golden Animals: Golden Pheasant To Doradoa Fish

The golden pheasant, also known as the Chinese pheasant or rainbow pheasant, is a gamebird in the Galliformes order and Phasianidae family, with its genus name derived from Greek and Latin words. 

Salminus brasiliensis, also known as the golden dorado, is a large, predatory characiform freshwater fish found in central and east-central South America. 

The zebra seahorse, an endemic species of northern Australia, is an ovoviviparous fish found inshore, around coral reefs, and in sand and mud bottoms.

Tortoise beetles, despite being harmless, can cause significant defoliation during severe infestations, potentially reducing storage root yield due to damage at the vegetative.

Koi, or nishikigoi, are coloured carp varieties kept for decorative purposes in outdoor ponds or gardens. Originating from breeding in Niigata, Japan, these ornamental koi are a popular choice.

The Sichuan golden hair monkey, also known as the golden snub-nosed monkey, is a widely distributed Old World monkey found in temperate, mountainous forests of central and Southwest China.

The golden poison frog, endemic to Colombia's rainforests, is the most poisonous species globally, endangered due to habitat destruction and its small size.

