May 28, 2024
Beauty Essentials For Beach
Sunscreen with SPF 30 and above are recommended for UVB ray protection, reducing sunburn and skin cancer risk. Beach sunscreen is especially important due to sand and water reflection.
Source: Freepik
Apply lip balm generously, including corners, and follow with an SPF 30+ lip balm if not sunscreen-containing, reapply regularly throughout the day.
Source: Freepik
Apply natural jojoba oil as a deep conditioning treatment before leaving the beach to protect hair from salt and chlorine, allowing it to soak in for optimal results.
Source: Freepik
Purchase waterproof mascara and eyeliner products to ensure your lashes and liner stay in place, whether you're swimming in the ocean or bathing in the sun.
Source: Freepik
To maintain skin health, shower cool, moisturize, use Aloe Vera-containing skin care products, avoid drying or irritating products, drink plenty of water, and stay out of the sun for a few days.
Source: Freepik
Choose lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturizer with hyaluronic acid and glycerin for moisture retention, and apply lip balm to protect lips from sun and saltwater damage.
Source: Freepik
A pair of polarized sunglasses ensures you can enjoy your day on the water or sand without any issues.
Source: Freepik