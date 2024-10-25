Beetroot Poha Recipe For Breakfast

A delicious dish of rice, beetroot, mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, peanuts, cashew nuts, raisins, tomatoes, sugar, lemon juice, and fresh coriander leaves is prepared.
Take poha and rinse it well. After draining the water, let it rest. (Make sure it becomes soft)
Peel and grate beetroot using a finer grater, and set aside for later use.
Add the remaining 1 tbsp of oil, add mustard seeds, and let them splutter.
Add curry leaves, green chilli, and grated beetroots to the mixture.
Saute for a few seconds until the vegetables become slightly tender.
Add soaked poha and salt to the mixture and gently mix it together.
Cover and cook on slow heat for 2-3 minutes.
Switch off the flame and add sugar, lemon juice, chopped tomato and fried nuts.
Fold everything gently and again cover for a minute. Add fresh cilantro to the dish and serve it hot or pack it for tiffin.
