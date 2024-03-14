March 13, 2024
Types Of Curd-Based Hair Masks To Improve Your Hair Health
Using curd and lemon for hair care is a popular trick in Indian households to remove the dandruff and itchiness. This can detangle the hair strands strengthens the scalp and roots, making it softer
Source: Freepik
The proteins and vitamins from eggs provide support for hair growth and strengthening, while yogurt helps enhance scalp health.
Source: Freepik
Bananas and curd can be used to prevent hair fall and promote hair growth. It also prevents split ends and restores natural hair colour and damaged hair.
Source: freepik
Curd contains lactic acid that can condition the hair by removing dead skin cells and promote the healthy hair growth. Honey also contains natural humectants that can help strengthen the hair.
Source: Freepik
Curd and aloe vera are rich in fatty acids, vitamins, essential amino acids and minerals like zinc and copper that are known for boosting hair growth and adding a natural shine to tresses.
Source: Freepik
Curd can be used in combination with castor oil, coconut oil, olive oil, ginger juice, honey, or curd to support scalp health and manage scalp problems.
Source: Freepik
Using fenugreek and curd for dandruff is a frequently can be used as a method that can clean your scalp, soothe the itching, and moisturise at the same time.
Source: Freepik