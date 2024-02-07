February 5, 2024
Benefits Of Applying Facial Toner Regularly
A toner is meant to gently refresh your skin without stripping it of its natural moisture. This means toner won't irritate sensitive skin or cause excessive dryness.
Source: Freepik
Toners can help balance and hydrate the skin, but they aren't enough to provide benefits beyond the surface. They can help refresh and hydrate the top layer of your skin.
Toner can remove oil and dirt from the skin, and can be especially helpful for those with acne-prone skin. When choosing a toner for oily skin, you can look for ingredients like salicylic acid.
A pH-balancing toner is an extra step that's needed in your skincare routine to transform tired, aging, or sensitive skin and dramatically enhance overall skin health.
Toners help tone and tighten your skin which can help give you a more youthful appearance against environmental stressors. This also means that pores appear smaller.
Facial toner may contain hydrating ingredients, especially if you are prone to dry and sensitive skin.
