April 5, 2024
Health Benefits Of Bhindi Water
Okra is rich in vitamin C, which enhances white blood cells production and also assists in functioning of the immunity.
The negligible amounts of sodium and cholesterol in okra lowers the chances of stroke and health ailments such as inflammation, oxidative damage, cardiac health, atherosclerosis, and blood pressure.
Lady finger has laxative properties, vitamin C. Okra effectively resolves constipation by cleansing the intestinal tract and aiding in bowel movements.
Okra has vitamin B6, choline, which significantly improve brain capacity and enrich memory, concentration, and intelligence.
Okra is a powerhouse of key minerals – calcium, phosphorous, magnesium, which reinforce bone density and support tough joints.
Okra contains essential minerals and vitamins such as vitamin B9/folate, vitamin A and iron, that are crucial for pregnant women due to their increased nutrient needs.
Okra water is an excellent natural remedy for mitigating uneasy signs of chronic diabetes. The richness of dietary fibers in okra combined with myricetin flavonoid antioxidants boosts energy.
