March 21, 2024
Benefits Of Cold Facial And How It Helps Your Skin
One of the best properties of ice is its anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce and heal acne. It calms and soothes inflamed skin and minimizes the size of your pores.
Application of ice on the face improves blood circulation. Ice cube on the face also helps increase the absorption of your skincare products due to the restriction of capillaries.
Ice cubes also boost the blood circulation to your face and makes it radiant. Applying ice to an area of the body for health purposes is also known as cold therapy or cryotherapy.
Cold facials are also known for reducing swelling.
Applying ice cubes under the eyes can be the best remedy for dark circles. You can boil some rose water and mix cucumber juice in it. Freeze this mixture and then apply the ice on the face.
