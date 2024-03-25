March 25, 2024
Benefits Of Consuming Mango Moong Salad In Summer
With the arrival of summer, mangoes aka ‘King of Fruits’ become the season's highlight, providing people a refreshing respite from the rising heat.
Nutrition experts suggest elevating this summer delight by combining it with sprouts to create a nutritious mango moong salad.
Mangoes, known for their rich content of vitamins A, C, and E, along with fibre and antioxidants, also possess a high water content. This makes them ideal for keeping the body hydrated.
The combination of mangoes with sprouted moong offers both anti-diabetic benefits and antioxidant properties, according a Healthline report.
