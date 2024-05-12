May 12, 2024

Benefits Of Multani Mitti

Multani mitti has excellent absorbent properties, making it effective in drawing out impurities, toxins, and excess oil from the skin.

Source: Freepik

The fine particles of multani mitti act as a gentle exfoliant, helping to slough off dead skin cells and promote cell turnover.

Source: Freepik

Multani mitti helps regulate sebum production and reduce excess oiliness, making it beneficial for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin.

Source: Freepik

Its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties make multani mitti an effective treatment for acne and blemishes.

Source: Freepik

Multani mitti has natural skin lightening properties that can help fade dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and blemishes over time.

Source: Freepik

View Next Slide