May 12, 2024
Benefits Of Multani Mitti
Multani mitti has excellent absorbent properties, making it effective in drawing out impurities, toxins, and excess oil from the skin.
Source: Freepik
The fine particles of multani mitti act as a gentle exfoliant, helping to slough off dead skin cells and promote cell turnover.
Source: Freepik
Multani mitti helps regulate sebum production and reduce excess oiliness, making it beneficial for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin.
Source: Freepik
Its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties make multani mitti an effective treatment for acne and blemishes.
Source: Freepik
Multani mitti has natural skin lightening properties that can help fade dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and blemishes over time.
Source: Freepik