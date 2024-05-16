May 15, 2024
Benefits Of Oiling Hair In Summer
During summer, prolonged outdoor exposure exposes hair to harmful UV rays. Hair oils can protect against these rays, prevent dryness, and prevent brittleness.
Source: Freepik
Summer heat can dry, brittle, and frizzy hair. Regular oiling can nourish and moisturize it by providing essential nutrients deep into the hair shaft.
Source: Freepik
Oiling the scalp with hair oil improves blood circulation, promotes healthy hair growth, and helps relax the mind and relieve stress.
Source: Freepik
Regular oiling of hair strands can prevent hair breakage caused by summer activities like swimming, sports, and sun exposure, ensuring healthy and strong hair.
Source: Freepik
During summer, regular oiling your hair can soothe your scalp, prevent dandruff, and provide a refreshing, rejuvenating effect.
Source: Freepik
Regular hair oiling boosts growth and strength, with essential nutrients like coconut oil, rich in fatty acids and vitamin E, promoting healthy hair follicles.
Source: Freepik
Hair oils like camphor oi and amla oil provide cooling relief for the scalp, easing itching or irritating symptoms during hot summer months.
Source: Freepik