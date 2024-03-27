March 27, 2024
Benefits of Salt Water Gargling
Salt water solution works as a natural alternative to an antibacterial rinse, making it suitable for use during sore throat.
Source: Freepik
The main reason for sore throat is inflammation due to a triggering factor, including sinus infection, allergies, cold, etc. Salt water gargle can help neutralise swelling, and pain.
Source: freepik
Gargling salt water mixture helps neutralize the throat acids that are mainly due to bacteria in the oral cavity.
Source: freepik
Daily gargling with salt water solution helps to break up the mucus buildup in the respiratory canal and nasal cavity.
Source: Freepik
Ulcers are quite discomforting as they grow in soft tissues, the pain is excruciating. It is advised to wash your mouth with a saltwater solution to reduce bacterial infection.
Source: Freepik
For people recovering from an oral wound due to injury or surgery, gargling with salt water can help increase the healing time.
Source: Freepik