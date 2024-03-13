March 13, 2024
Benefits Of Starting Your Day With Soaked Chia Seeds
Chia seeds are packed with fibre. Drinking chia seeds water in the morning can help with digestion and bowel movements. A healthy digestive system is an excellent option for weight loss.
Source: Freepik
Chia seed water can make you feel more satisfied and slow down digestion, which can cause you to eat fewer calories and promote weight loss.
Chia seeds may benefit heart health. Heart disease risk can be decreased by consuming chia seeds every day or by adding them to your water.
Chia seeds can enhance blood sugar regulation and insulin sensitivity. Chia seeds may help stabilise blood sugar levels after meals.
A spoonful of chia seeds that have been soaked in water overnight can be added to your morning detox drink of lemon and honey. This beverage will assist eliminating toxins.
There are disorders in the body which are rooted in high levels of inflammation. Drinking chia seeds on an empty stomach can help fight the problem of inflammation.
Chia seeds are rich in fiber and contain an omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which may offer benefits for your heart health. It may also support for bone health.
